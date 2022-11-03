Massage therapist shares shocking details about Harvey Weinstein: He masturbated in front of me

On Wednesday, a celebrity masseuse, who is going by the name, Jane Doe, testified against Harvey Weinstein in a Los Angeles courtroom as she shared the shocking details about her encounter with the defamed filmmaker.



A licenced massage therapist tearfully shared with the jury how Harvey sexually assaulted her at his Beverly Hills hotel in 2010 right after she gave Weinstein a massage.



Jane shared Harvey followed her to the bathroom, where he started doing inappropriate things in front of her. Despite all her effort to stop him, Harvey continued harassing her as he pushed Doe towards the wall.



He said, "Look at me; tell me how big my c**k is. Look at me. Look at me. F**king look at me," Jane Doe said, via Variety.



Joe said further that she kept telling Weinstein "no" and "tried backing away from him as far as possible." But he kept on doing everything.



"I was terrified," she testified. "I thought I was about to get raped."



Recalling the incident, she said that when she arrived at the hotel room, everything seemed perfect and nothing was "peculiarly odd," adding that Weinstein was "very nice" and "very friendly."



But, approximately 40 minutes later, he ended his message abruptly. After which, she went to wash her hands before she pack her stuff and leave. But at that moment, Weinstein attacked her in the bathroom and started masturbating in the room.



"While she was washing her hands, the bathroom door opened and Wiestin was standing all naked and was masturbating," she shared.



"He just kept yelling at me," she said. "I told him to leave me alone."



During the trial, deputy D.A. Marlene Martinez asked Jane whether she tried to move him away and ran away, to which she explained, "There was no physical way to get around him. It wasn’t possible because Harvey is so big."



"I was in shock. I felt frozen. I felt paralyzed. "I was trying to understand what was about to happen to me," she said. "I didn’t move. I thought if I tried to struggle, it would get worse,'' she said further.

Sharing more gruesome things, she revealed that Harvey ejaculated on the floor in front of her and said, "Now I know I can trust you; we’re close friends."

"He kept saying, We’re close friends now; you have full access to me." "I want to get you a book deal to write about massage."



Jane Doe also said that one reason she didn't come forward was that she was "embarrassed."



After the hotel incident, Jane Doe and Havery remained in touch, and she even gave him an appointment, where he again assaulted her.



Joe has only shared her shocking encounter with actor Mel Gibson, who was one of her clients.



During their one session, after Mel told her that he was going to work with the director she said, "I went into shock and I started crying."



"He was the first person that I finally opened up with about what happened. "I told him that he sexually assaulted me, but I didn’t want to get into all the details; I was embarrassed and humiliated."

