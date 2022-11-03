Fans worry for safety of Egypt's 'Britney', pop star Sherine Wahab

An Egyptian pop star is being dubbed as the new Britney Spears after she was admitted into a rehabilitation facility. Sherine Abdel Wahab, a famous name in Arab pop was recently declared as unfit to manage her own affairs by her family – much like what happened with Britney Spears who was put under conservatorship for more than a decade. This comes as a shocker for her fans as she was put into a rehab facility last month for an unspecified addiction after she appeared sporting a dramatic new buzzcut.

Trouble in the life of Egypt’s very own Britney Spears

Sherine’s parents claim that the pop star is incompetent and in need of guardianship. This has led to people questioning her well being and many also believe that the pop star has been coerced into checking into a rehab.

There are also reports that Sherine Abdel Wahab’s ex-husband wants to take advantage of the singer’s fame and money – which Habib has vehemently denied.

Meanwhile, there has been silence at the singer’s end. It was in early October when Sherine made her last TV appearance. She had then spoken of her supposed addiction. She said, "You can be addicted to medicine, to food, to bad habits, it is not just drugs.”

There has since been concern for her well being on the internet as her fans and followers wonder about her health in general.