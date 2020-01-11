Martin Sheen recites Rabindranath Tagore's poem at the climate change protest speech

Veteran actor Martin Sheen who was one of the celebrities who joined the weekly protest organised by actor Jane Fonda against climate change won hearts as he recited Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem "Where the mind is without fear" in front of protestors.



The actor was among 147 people who got arrested later from outside the US. Capitol building.



Before the arrest, Martin- while giving the speech- recited Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore's well-known poem. Sheen quoted from the poem, "Where the mind is without fear, And the head is held high.''

Twitterati showed their love and excitement, as the actor's video from the protest went viral.

Martin Sheen channelling Rabindranath Tagore is a sight to behold. #India https://t.co/smiZGMEJPt — Malav Parekh (@Malavtweets) January 11, 2020 ×

Indeed, it must be saved by women! Martin Sheen on fighting the good fight, and heeding Tagore’s words https://t.co/tOHuiVFYt7 — Mini Kapoor (@mini_kapoor) January 11, 2020 ×

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost it's way

into the dreary desert sand of dead habit.

Where the mind is led forward by thee

into ever widening thought and action.

In to that heaven of freedom, my father,

LET MY COUNTRY AWAKE! #Tagore #Poetry_Planet #peace . https://t.co/AvzYb032FW — Sanjay Bishnoi (@sanjaybishnoi07) January 11, 2020 ×

This is not the first time Sheen has been heard quoting Rabindranath Tagore. In 2016, a video which had surfaced online, showed Sheen quoting Tagore.



Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix was also among those who got arrested on Friday, along with other climate change protestors.





Jane Fonda's last 'Fire Drill Friday' protest in Washington D.C, saw a lot of celebrities participating including Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon.