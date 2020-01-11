Martin Sheen recites Rabindranath Tagore's poem at the climate change protest speech

WION Web Team Washington DC, USA Jan 11, 2020, 05.52 PM(IST)

Martin Sheen recites Rabindranath Tagore's poem at the climate change protest Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

 In 2016, a video which had surfaced online, showed Martin Sheen quoting Rabindranath Tagore

Veteran actor Martin Sheen who was one of the celebrities who joined the weekly protest organised by actor Jane Fonda against climate change won hearts as he recited Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem "Where the mind is without fear" in front of protestors.

The actor was among 147 people who got arrested later from outside the US. Capitol building.
 
Before the arrest, Martin- while giving the speech- recited Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore's well-known poem. Sheen quoted from the poem, "Where the mind is without fear, And the head is held high.''  

Twitterati showed their love and excitement, as the actor's video from the protest went viral. 

This is not the first time Sheen has been heard quoting Rabindranath Tagore. In 2016, a video which had surfaced online, showed Sheen quoting Tagore.

Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix was also among those who got arrested on Friday, along with other climate change protestors.


 
Jane Fonda's last 'Fire Drill Friday' protest in Washington D.C, saw a lot of celebrities participating including Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon. 