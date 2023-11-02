Mariah Carey sued again by same person over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey's iconic holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," is the subject of a legal dispute once again. Songwriter Vince Vance, whose real name is Andy Stone, has filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court, alleging that Carey's 1994 Christmas classic infringes on the copyrights of his 1989 song of the same name. This lawsuit comes a year after Vance made similar allegations and brings some intriguing arguments to the forefront.

In his new complaint, Vance asserts that Carey's hit song is not an original creation. He accuses Carey of fabricating the story of how she came up with the song and claims that her co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, disputes this account. Vance's legal team suggests that Carey has presented the song as her own, which raises questions about the authenticity of her creative process.

What makes this legal battle particularly noteworthy is the consistent chart-topping success of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The song has claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 during each of the past four holiday seasons, becoming a beloved staple of the holiday season.

The lawsuit also highlights the prior success of Vance's own version of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," recorded by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989. It was played extensively during the 1993 holiday season, a year before Carey released her more famous rendition under the same title. Vance's song achieved recognition as a "country music hit," reaching No. 31 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and No. 23 on the Hot 100 Airplay chart.

Furthermore, Vance's legal team argues that there are notable similarities between the two songs. They claim that the phrase "all I want for Christmas is you" was distinctive in the context of 1988 and that the specific chord progression in the melody, combined with the verbatim hook, amounts to a "greater than 50% clone" of Vance's original work.