Mariah Carey announces her new children’s book, 'The Christmas Princess'

Mariah Carey has announced her new children's book, and obviously, it's on Christmas!



Taking to her Instagram account, the singer announced that her picture book, 'The Christmas Princess', will be released in fall 2022.



Sharing the book cover, she wrote, “The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves,” the star wrote in the caption.

“It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The new book is co-written with Michaela angela Davis, who collaborated with Carey on her bestselling 2020 memoir 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', the book is illustrated by Fuuji Takashi. The exact release date has yet to be confirmed.



The book follows Little Mariah, "who doesn't have much and doesn't want a lot," according to the book description. She only has one wish: "a peaceful and joyous holiday season."

This isn't Carey's first foray into children's books, in 2015, she penned a book about a girl titled 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.'



"It is for all children of all ages. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope,'' she added.