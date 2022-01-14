Andrew Burnap joins Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler in Disney's 'Snow White' remake

Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap will be playing the male lead in Disney's live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic movie, 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, Burnap has been cast along with Rachel Zegler, who will be playing Snow White, along with Gal Gadot, as the Evil Queen. The movie is being directed by Marc Webb and according to sources, Burnap will be playing a new lead character in the remake.



Oscar-nominated Marc Platt will be producing the live-action movie and the new project will be a musical with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul jotting down songs for it. They have earlier worked for 'La La Land', 'The Greatest Showman' as well as the Broadway production 'Dear Evan Hansen'.



Burnap has built his acting career with stage productions such as `Troilus and Cressida`, and `This Day Forward` in New York along with `The Legend of Georgie McBride` at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.In the year 2021, he won a Tony for his role in `The Inheritance`, written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Stephen Daldry.He has appeared in a couple of indie movies such as `Spare Room` and `The Chaperone` co-starring Haley Lu Richardson.



The actor wrapped up filming 'Under the Banner of Heaven' for Hulu in 2021 co-starring Andrew Garfield along with 'WeCrashed', co-starring Jared Leto in the Apple+ limited series.