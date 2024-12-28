In a shocking turn of events, Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car ran over two labourers in Mumbai’s Kandivali early on Saturday morning (Dec 28).

Kothare was in the car returning when the accident happened. She was returning from the shoot when the car hit two metro labourers, leaving one dead and the other injured.

The incident took place at midnight near Poisar Metro station on Saturday when the actress was heading towards her home in Thane and her driver allegedly lost control and hit the metro labourers. Urmila and her driver have sustained injuries in the accident. However, they were saved by the airbag deployment on time.

The case has been filed in Tte Samata Nagar Police against the driver and the police are currently investigating the case.

A police official told News agency PIT, ''Kothare’s car hit two labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work under the Poisar Metro station in Kandivali east shortly after midnight. While one labourer died, another was seriously injured. The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident. But they were saved as the airbags opened at the right time.''

Kothare's car was severely damaged in the accident. The photos show that the front portion of the car is completely wrecked. No statement has been released from the actress team yet.

For the unversed, she's a well-known Marathi actress and has worked in films and shows like Duniyadaari, Shubhmangal Saavdhan, and Tujech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe among others.