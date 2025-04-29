Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock over the news of the death of his Family Man 3 co-star Rohit Basfore. The actor’s body was found near a waterfall in Guwahati on Sunday.

Manoj Bajpayee condoles Rohit’s death

On Tuesday, hours after the news of Rohit’s death came to light, Manoj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay his condolence and remembered his contribution to the upcoming season of the hit web show.

“May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family,” he wrote, ending with “Om Shanti”.

May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!! ॐ शांति !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 29, 2025

Rohit Basfore found dead

Assam-based actor and gym trainer Rohit was found dead in the Jalukpaham waterfall near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati on Sunday evening. Initial investigation by the Police revealed it appeared to be a case of drowning.

More details about Rohit’s death

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the body was recovered at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. The police reportedly received a call at 4.06 pm, and they reached the spot immediately. The body was recovered with the help of divers later in the evening.

“This looks like a case of drowning, and we are waiting for the postmortem report,” a police official said.

The body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors confirmed the death and sent it for postmortem, officials said. While the police have called it a case of drowning, family members of the actor have alleged foul play. Rohit was reportedly embroiled in a parking dispute a few days back and had received a death threat.

Since last year, Rohit had been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of The Family Man on Instagram. In one post from November, he shared photos with co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Dalip Tahil, captioning it, "Lucky to have such a great experience”.