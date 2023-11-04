MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Closing Ceremony: Against the Tide, Bahadur – The Brave, Agra win big

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival concluded with a grand closing ceremony, celebrating outstanding cinematic achievements in a star-studded event. The 10-day film gala marked its triumphant return with an on-ground edition after a three-year hiatus. The festivities began with a star-studded opening ceremony on October 27 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The South Asia Competition awards were a highlight of the closing ceremony and were presented by the esteemed jury headed by director Mira Nair. The jury included Australian writer and filmmaker David Michod, Filipino filmmaker and actor Isabel Sandoval, and French film critic and festival director Edouard Waintrop.

The Golden Gateway award was bestowed upon Against the Tide, the Silver Gateway award went to Bahadur – The Brave, and the Special Jury Award was presented to Agra, which was directed by Kanu Behl.

Highlighting the importance of gender sensitivity in cinema, the Film Critics Guild honoured Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi with the gender sensitivity award. Film critic Aditya Shrikrishna and RJ Stutee Ghosh presented this award.

Shahrukhkhan Chavada's Kayo Kayo Colour? (Which Colour) received an award under the Rashid Irani Young Critics Lab special program, established by MAMI to nurture young writers in the realm of cinema. The honour was presented by Christian Jeune, director of the film department and deputy general delegate of the Festival de Cannes.

This year, the festival introduced a new award category in collaboration with Civic Studios, the Light Camera Impact Award. This award recognised two non-feature films focusing on subjects like climate, sexuality, and caste, with the aim of igniting conversations on socially relevant topics. The awards were presented by Civic Studios founder Anushka Shah and filmmaker Kiran Rao to the winners, Blackhole by Pradyumna Patil and Praan Pratishthana (Consecration) by Pankaj Sonawane. Flowering Man by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar received a special mention in this category.

The MAMI Select—Filmed on iPhone initiative, in collaboration with Apple, showcased short films created by emerging filmmakers using the iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on the MacBook Pro. Filmmakers Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi, representing the latest wave of Indian cinema, were selected and will be mentored by acclaimed filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy.

A highlight of the evening was the IMDb audience choice award, which was given to the most popular film at the festival, as selected by festival attendees. IMDb India head Yaminie Patodia and festival director MAMI, Anupama Chopra, presented the award to The Monk and the Gun by Pawo Choyning Dorji.

The closing ceremony was followed by the screening of Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, a film based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 biography, Elvis and Me, with production support from Sandra Harmon. The movie stars Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, and Dagmara Dominczyk and is produced by Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, and Youree Henley.

The festival's closing ceremony was graced by Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, Manushi Chillar, Kiran Rao, and Mira Nair among others.