/Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan restored version selected as India’s sole entry for Cannes 2026

Not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation returns to the Cannes Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year with the 4K restoration of John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother, 1986). The cult Malayalam masterpiece is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival marking a momentous moment for the Indian film and entertainment industry.

Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham defied conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics and commercial frameworks to create films that were raw, collective and politically charged. In 2001, the British Film Institute included the film in its list of the ten greatest Indian films of all time.

Writer K.M. Seethi aptly described Abraham’s vision: “John Abraham belonged to a rare breed for whom cinema was not just an art, but a public act of resistance, thought and love.”

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The film will be presented at Cannes by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (Director, Film Heritage Foundation), Joy Mathew (lead actor), Venu ISC (cinematographer) and Bina Paul (editor).

‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother) was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham’s final work of just four films that he directed before his untimely death in 1987 at the age of 49. Deeply opposed to cinema driven purely by profit, he envisioned ‘Amma Ariyan’ as a film by the people and for the people. It was produced by the Odessa Collective, a group of film enthusiasts co-founded by Abraham, who sought to break free from mainstream production and distribution systems. In a radical experiment, members of the Collective travelled from village to village beating drums, performing street plays and screening films to raise funds directly from the public. The film was not intended for conventional theatrical release but for a travelling cinema model that brought it back to the communities that made it possible.

Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, it follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother of her son’s death, gathering companions along the way in a journey that becomes both personal and political. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film unfolds as a letter from a son to his mother- an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance.

Gerald Duchaussoy, Head of Cannes Classics states, “Amma Aryan is definitely one of the best films we have received this year. I was blown away by the intensity which spread throughout the film, the camera movements, the black and white imagery and the political atmosphere. I felt I was watching a 16mm-feature from South America from the 60s or the 70s but set in India in the 80s. That immediately felt right for us at Cannes Classics, a discovery you really want audiences to see. A trip in itself, Amma Aryan needs to be restored and seen in proper condition. Cannes will be a good start for the future.”

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The restoration of ‘Amma Ariyan’ began in 2023, though it had long been a priority for Film Heritage Foundation. The only widely available version was a poor-quality online copy. After locating surviving members of the Odessa Collective and securing their permission, a global search through the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) yielded just two 35mm prints at the National Film Archive of India—one subtitled and one unsubtitled. No original camera negative survived. The prints, accessed in 2024, showed significant deterioration, including scratches, broken splices and emulsion damage. After initial conservation work in India, restoration was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata (Bologna) and Digital Film Restore Pvt. Ltd.

The unsubtitled print served as the primary source, with the subtitled version used to fill gaps. The restoration required extensive manual work, particularly in sound, with over 4,000 interventions to address noise, dropouts and inconsistencies. Work-in-progress was closely supervised by Venu ISC and Bina Paul to ensure fidelity to the film’s original aesthetic.