/Toxic star Tara Sutaria to make her debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Tara Sutaria, who is already in the headlines for her upcoming film, Toxic, has once again grabbed attention as her Cannes 2026 debut is confirmed. The SOTY 2 actress is all set to walk alongside prominent public figures such as Aishwarya Rai and many others.

Tara Sutaria's Cannes debut

Tara Sutaria is set to captivate audiences with her standout performance in Geetu Mohandas’s film Toxic, in which she plays Rebecca alongside Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and many others. Marking a major milestone, the actress, who began her career on the TV showBig Bada Boom,has been confirmed to walk the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

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Who are the other Indian stars confirmed at Cannes 2026?

Reportedly, several Indian stars and filmmakers are confirmed to attend the 79th Film Festival. The list includes Aishwarya Rai, who is expected to return to the red carpet as part of her long-standing partnership with L'Oréal Paris. Some reports also state that Gudgudi star Ahsaas Channa has officially been selected for the Marché du Film segment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in 2026.

Before Tara Sutaria, several Bollywood celebrities had already showcased their glamour on the global red carpet. Deepika Padukone, who has attended the film festival numerous times, has consistently stunned viewers with her beauty. In 2019, the actress was seen in a pastel green flared gown, paired with a coral headband.

Deepika Padukone Photograph: (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai, widely regarded as the long-standing “Queen of Cannes” for her two-decade-plus presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, has been representing India since 2002. In 2025, she wore a custom black couture gown paired with a dramatic Banarasi brocade cape inscribed with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Aishwarya Rai Photograph: (AFP)

Janhvi Kapoor also represented India at the 78th Film Festival, where she wore a custom Anamika Khanna creation. Her look featured a backless mint-green gown with a long, flowing train. The upper part of the dress showcased intricate golden embroidery and a uniquely styled necklace.

Janhvi Kapoor Photograph: (AFP)

Tara Sutaria as Rebecca in Toxic