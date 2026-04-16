/Cannes 2026: Gudgudi starring Ahsaas Channa heads to international film festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most acclaimed cinema events in the world. With just a few weeks left for the festival to begin, Mukesh Chhabra’s backed film Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, has officially been selected under the Marché du Film segment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The festival, which showcases films from across the globe, will run from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes, France.

Mukesh Chhabra-backed ‘Gudgudi’ heads to Cannes 2026

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After the success of the box office phenomenon Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has achieved another milestone by stepping into production with ‘Gudgudi’.

After the film's selection at the acclaimed festival, the makers shared the new poster of the film featuring Channa dressed as a bunny and hugging a boy.

They shared the poster with a note, reading, “Presenting Gudgudi Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes… and we honestly couldn’t be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_.”

It added, “Thank you for all the unconditional love, belief, and support you’ve given us along the way…it truly means everything♥️”

The selection of the film at an international platform marks a positive step for Indian cinema and its growing global presence.

Directed by Manisha Makwana, Gudgudi marks the first-ever production of Chhabra.

On the movie's achievement, Chhabra said, “Words can’t justify how I feel to see ‘Gudgudi’ make its way to the 79th Cannes Film Festival. It’s an esteemed, global platform, and I feel grateful to be able to showcase our vision, Indian cinema’s vision, our capability and celebrate the teamwork that went behind creating this piece of work,”

“It’s a proud moment for India and a global opportunity to bring focus to Indian talents. This opportunity reinforces the growing global recognition of Indian craft, and I truly feel honoured to be a part of this milestone,” he adds.

Details regarding the film’s plot and release date have not yet been announced.

Apart from Chhabra, the movie is produced by White Peacock Films.

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