Janhvi Kapoor – day 2 look

For the second day, Kapoor wore a dramatic backless gown that was enough to match the hot weather of the French Riviera. Posing in the mystic backdrop of blue waters, Kapoor exuded Egyptian princess vibes. Dressed in a custom Anamika Khanna creation, her look featured an intricate golden embroidery, while the skirt featured a long train. The highlight of the dress was the unique styling of the necklace. While the front of the dress was entirely covered, the beaded necklace adorned her back. Matching her attire, she accessorised her dress with traditional earrings, ear cuffs and chunky bangles