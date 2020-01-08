'Malang' trailer: Mohit Suri directorial is dark, mysterious with a dash of fun

After setting the internet on fire with sizzling posters, featuring hot Bollywood couple Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, the much-awaited trailer of Mohit Suri's film 'Malang' is finally out.

The trailer starts off with big fighting scenes featuring Aditya Roy Kapoor showing off his hulky body, and then speeds up to the beaches of Goa, where you would see Aditya and Disha Patani romancing.

The trailer also shows Anil Kapoor as a cop and Kunal Kemmu, in a pivotal role.

The Mohit Suri directorial is all about killing people for different purposes which is mysterious and fun at the same time. While killing is a drug for Aditya, it is a necessity for Kunal and is a nature of Anil as a cop, and for Disha it's fun.

Watch the 'Malang' trailer here:

The trailer is packed with several scenes of murder and high-voltage action and introduces each character and their backstory that leads them to become killers.

The 'Kalank' actor shared the latest poster of the forthcoming romantic thriller on Instagram that features Aditya, Anil, Kunal and Disha, along with the poster actor captioned ''Sab Se Judaa, Khud Mein Malang! Trailer Out Today! @anilskapoor @dishapatani @khemster2 @mohitsuri @malangfilm #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms''

Mohit Suri is known for his earlier films such as 'Ek Villain', 'Kalyug', 'Murder 2' and 'Malang' is the second collaboration with Aditya after 'Aashiqui 2'.

'Malang' is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.