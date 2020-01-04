Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani become 'two wild souls' in new poster of 'Malang'

The makers of the upcoming movie 'Malang' teased the audience just a day back by sharing multiple character posters from the movie. To add to the buzz, the lead actor of the flick Aditya Roy Kapur on Saturday unveiled a rather new sizzling poster on social media.



The 'Kalank' actor shared the latest poster of the forthcoming romantic thriller on Instagram along with a caption that read, "Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG!.Trailer out on 6th Jan."

The poster features the duo as two wild and romantic souls, where Aditya is carrying Disha on his shoulders and also placing a kiss. The poster that read 'Two Wild Souls and One Love' is set against the backdrop of a beach.

The 'Aashiqui 2' actor earlier on Friday posted the first look of his from the movie, where he is seen shirtless, lean and well-muscled with his arms stretched out as he appears to be shouting at the top of his voice.

Besides the two, the romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri will also feature Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

The trailer of the much-anticipated movie, as announced, will be out on January 6, and the movie is set to hit the big screens on February 7.