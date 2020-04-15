Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, 7, makes debut on Instagram and you have to see her posts

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara just made her Instagram debut and this is the best thing you will see today.

Sitara Ghattamaneni is one of the star kids from the South Indian film industry. The 7-year-old who is already famous courtesy of her famous parents, and already runs a YouTube channel for kids -- has now ventured on Instagram.

Becoming possibly the first youngest star kid on Instagram, she made her debut with 12k followers and counting.

One photo that the internet is in love with on her profile is her meditating. She captioned it, "My mum tells me to close my eyes for 5 mins everyday . all I can think about is ice cream n rainbows."

