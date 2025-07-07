Actor Mahesh Babu has been sent a legal notice for endorsing a fraudulent real estate company. The Telugu star was sent notices by the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana over his endorsement of a real estate firm.

ED summons Mahesh Babu



This isn’t the first time that the actor has found himself in legal trouble due to his association with the company. Earlier this year in April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Mahesh in a money laundering case involving Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group.



According to PTI, Sai Surya Developers' owner, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, was facing a police probe for alleged delivery default of a project named Green Meadows.



Mahesh Babu was the project's brand ambassador and was reportedly paid ₹5.9 crore for it via cheques and cash. Sources had told the news agency that the actor was not being investigated as an accused and may not have been involved in the scam.



They stated that he may have ‘endorsed the realty projects of the accused companies without knowing about the alleged fraud.’

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram in 2023. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and also starred Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Sreeleela. The actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled jungle adventure film. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers have kept the film’s plot and other details a secret so far; however, the rumours state that the film’s story has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad, and it’s an adventure film based on the lines of Indiana Jones.