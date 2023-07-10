Madonna spotted in NYC after health scare, cancels upcoming ‘Celebration’ tour

Weeks after popstar Madonna was rushed to the ICU after being found unconscious at her residence, the legendary singer-lyricist was spotted strolling in New York, indicating improvement in her health. The American singer was seen in public for the first time since her health scare late last month. According to reports, she was seen in no apparent physical discomfort and appeared to be doing well on her road to recovery. The Queen of Pop had no trouble walking, either.

In the clip that has gone viral, Madonna was spotted in a casual look wearing a wide hat with sunglasses and Nike sneakers. Reportedly, she was seen with a friend and looked happy chit-chatting and strolling through the neighbourhood of New York City.

Earlier, the 64-year-old was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) and kept under observation and intubated for one full night at the hospital. Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary revealed in a statement that she suffered from a serious bacterial infection and had to stay in the ICU for several nights. He added that all her further work commitments have been put on hold due to the health condition of the American music star.

Madonna's 'Celebration' tour on hold Madonna had announced a Celebration tour to mark the completion of 40 years in the musical industry. The Grammy Award winner was supposed to commence the tour on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, before moving on to the US and Europe. The tour was planned to end in Amsterdam on December 1. Following the health scare, the tour has been put on hold.