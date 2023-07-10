Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is here to shock and awe in Atlee's mass actioner

It doesn’t get better than this! Shah Rukh Khan as and in Jawan will leave you asking for more as the makers drop the film’s preview. Calling it Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan goes all out, unhinged and ready to make a statement with this mass actioner from filmmaker Atlee. Jawan features SRK's never-seen-before look Making a bold statement with his never-seen-before look in the film, Shah Rukh Khan looks amazing in every scene as he can be seen delivering a hearty voiceover atop some stunning scenes. Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and filmmaker Atlee, known for Tamil hits with Vijay like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also features an ensemble led by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others.

Watch Jawan prevue here:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan Coming big on his 2023 hit film Pathaan, the film will have Shah Rukh Khan sport a bald look, for the first time ever. The Jawan prevue showcases several new looks of the Bollywood star as the audiences get a taste of a typical Atlee-style film that is nothing short of a spectacle. Deepika Padukone to have cameo in Jawan The film will also feature a special cameo by Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had earlier collaborated for Pathaan, which went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Jawan, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will also see actor Sanjay Dutt in a special appearance.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit.

