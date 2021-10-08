Madonna reveals two biggest regrets of her career and why she wanted 'kill herself'

Always known as the trailblazer in whatever she did, Madonna has had, in her own admission, a few regrets in life.



The legendary Queen of Pop appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show recently and revealed a few things she has regrets about.



When Fallon asked her if she had regrets turning down the legendary Vegas stripper flop 'Showgirls' - Madonna said she had no regrets to say no to the most critically lambasted film of 1995.



However, Madonna, 63, did regret saying no to playing Catwoman in Tim Burton's 'Batman Returns' in 1992. The role was eventually was played by Michelle Pfeiffer.



"I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman.” Quite simply, the part was “fierce,” she admitted. “‘Showgirls’? No."



For years rumours swirled for years that the legendary singer had turned down the two roles. Madonna though made a shocking revelation about the second regret in her life.



She turned down a chance to co-star in sci-fi blockbuster 'The Matrix'.

“I also turned down the role in 'The Matrix.' Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself,” she said, perhaps referring to the film's only female lead role: Trinity, which eventually was played by Carrie-Ann Moss.



The film released in 1999 and was a blockbuster and launched a successful franchise. The film's fourth part is set to release later this year."Poor Madonna," Fallon said. "That’s like one of the best movies ever made," Madonna said of the franchise, to which Fallon responded, "You don’t regret anything?"



To which Madonna said, "A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life."