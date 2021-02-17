Madonna's daughter turns up the heat in new Marc Jacobs spring fashion campaign

Madonna’s daughter is turning up the heat and how!

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes 'Lola' Leon recently posed for Marc Jacob’s spring campaign as she flaunted some avant-garde looks from the American fashion brand. The 24-year-old looked perfect as she donned the most flattering outfits with oomph and bold glamour. What else would one expect from the daughter of the world's biggest fashion icon, Madonna.

In one look Lola donned a bra made of huge pink blooms while sitting down and gazing at the camera. She then changed into a black jacket and matching shorts with Mary-Jane heels and Marc's signature Tote Bag.

In another Lola sported a barely-there diamond bra with a wild headdress.

This is not the first time that Lola has featured in a branded campaign. She has previously worked with Stella McCartney and has served as a brand ambassador for Miu Miu, Converse, MadeMe, and Miaou.