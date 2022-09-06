Luke Combs sings for fans despite having vocal issues, gives refund to all for tickets

American country music singer and songwriter Luke Combs, who hails from North Carolina, gave a special surprise to his fans during his show at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday. The 32-year-old decided to refund the crowd's ticket money in full as he wasn't feeling confident about his vocals.

Addressing the concertgoers on stage, Combs said, "I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets. As of 7 p.m. today, a few hours ago, I realized that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do." A video of the singer making the announcement is doing rounds on social media.

"[My voice is not] what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it," he continued, adding, "So, we're going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight, but all I want you to know is that we're going to do the very damn best."

He then apologized to the fans and promised that he will try to give his best to his performance. And, that he will try not to disappoint anyone.

There’s a reason you can find similarities in successful people, even in different arenas.



Many lessons can be learned from this 2 minute video of Luke Combs. pic.twitter.com/C1eheoSXYA — Bailey Montgomery (@BAMontgomeryMU) September 6, 2022

Another video of the singer from a different show is going viral on social media. In the clip, he is seen giving $140 to young concertgoers who stacked wood to pay for their tickets. Among them was a twelve-year-old who was celebrating his birthday at his show.

WATCH: @lukecombs stop a concert to give young fans who stacked wood to buy their tickets $140.#countrymusic #lukecombs pic.twitter.com/Pq7hJXkpTo — Stuart Banford (@StuartBanford) September 4, 2022

Also read: Meghan Markle attends One Young World Summit with Prince Harry, gives first UK speech in two years

The country singer is currently on a tour. 'The Middle of Somewhere Tour' spans across major North American cities and it will conclude in December in Oklahoma.