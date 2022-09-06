Meghan Markle attends One Young World Summit with Prince Harry, gives first UK speech in two years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were greeted with cheers as they reached the One Young World Summit, on Monday, for their first joint working visit to the UK since stepping back from senior royal roles in 2020. After taking part in a private round table on gender equality, Meghan took the stage to deliver a speech at the event's opening ceremony.

Looking stunning as ever in a high-necked bright red jumpsuit, the 'Suits' star gave a powerful speech at One Young World's flagship event. She shared that she was very happy to be back in the U.K. and at the One World Summit, recalling her long partnership with the organization, for which she has served as a counsellor since 2014

During the opening remarks at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, Meghan told delegates from 202 countries and territories, “You are the future. You are the present.”

She added, “You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now, in this very moment.”

Markle also urged young leaders from around the world to cement their place in history by working to create a better future.

Also read: Lalit Modi changes Instagram bio, sparks rumours of break-up with Sushmita Sen

The appearance marks the beginning of a very busy week for the couple, who have been staying in California since 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family.

On Tuesday, they will jet off to Germany for the Invictus Games' 'One Year to Go' countdown event. They will later return to England to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

Meghan and Prince Harry last visited the U.K. in June for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During their visit, they also introduced their daughter Lilibet Diana to the monarch and her grandfather Prince Charles for the first time.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE