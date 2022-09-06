Lalit Modi changes Instagram bio, sparks rumours of break-up with Sushmita Sen

If social media is anything to go by, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are no longer a couple. The IPL founder recently changed his bio and profile picture on his Instagram page which has led to speculations about their break-up.



Earlier in July this year, an excited Lalit had shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen declaring her as his 'partner'. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."



Not just posts, but Lalit Modi also had updated his bio and profile picture with Sushmita on Instagram. The bio read as, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."



Things seem to have changed now as Lalit Modi has removed Sushmita Sen's name and picture from his bio.

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together -- son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal`s first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.



Interestingly, while Lalit Modi had openly declared his love for Sushmita, the former Miss Universe and actress never denied or confirmed the news. Neither did she ever share photos with the businessman on her Instagram page.

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She was recently spotted with her daughters and Shawl partying together.