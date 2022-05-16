Loved Machine Gun Kelly's diamond studded manicure? Here's how much it will cost you

Machine Gun Kelly and his out of box fashion looks are something that we always wait for. Keeping his fashion game on at Billboard award 2022 night, the crooner again made sure to make headlines with his creative yet unique look.



At this year's event, Kelly walked hand-in-hand with his fiance Megan Fox. Both of them did twinning in black colour outfits and looked stunning.



Talking about the rapper's look specifically, he showed up to the musical event wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that featured black pants and a short crop blazer with silver spikes and a full sleeve top embroidered with crystals and the brand's logo along with the spikes.

But, what took the attention was his manicure, yes we know, that he has always carried the best and the most interesting manicure at previous events, but his new manicure at today's event was a little bit different and the whooping price of the nails will surely give you a mini heart attack.

Matching his look, his nails were black in colour embellished with uncut diamonds. Yes, you read it right diamonds and the worth of the nails is $30,000 (Rs 23,34,354). The price will surely prompt a question on your mind about what made a nail thing so high in price.

As per the people, the manicure has 10 carats of black and silver diamonds and is of different sizes ranging from 8 - to 2.4 mm.



For the shiny nails, the rapper teamed up with Brittney Boyce, Nails of LA founder, who collaborated with Marrow Fine Jewelry‘s Jillian Sassone and together they created expensive nails that Kelly flaunted.



It took 10 hours to create the nails and was applied to Kelly on Sunday while he was rehearsing for his Billboard performances, "I love the juxtaposition of the white diamonds set traditionally with the pops of black diamonds set pointy side up," Sassone says, as per People.



Before this, the couple has always flaunted some interesting manicures and to be honest the list is endless.