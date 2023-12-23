Love Story actor Ryan O'Neal died of congestive heart failure

The mystery surrounding Ryan O’Neal's passing on December 8th has been unveiled through details disclosed on the actor's death certificate, obtained by the Blast. The document revealed that O'Neal, 82, died because of congestive heart failure, a condition stemming from cardiomyopathy, which he had been suffering for several years.

The veteran actor was under medical care at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., when he peacefully departed. The death certificate highlighted congestive heart failure as the primary cause, with no additional contributing factors listed.

O'Neal, best known for his iconic role in Love Story, was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary following his passing.

Congestive heart failure, as explained by Yale Medicine, refers to the heart's incapacity to meet the body's blood supply demands. This leads to a backlog of blood and subsequent fluid seepage through capillary walls, causing fluid accumulation in the limbs and organs.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains cardiomyopathy as a spectrum of heart conditions that induce thickening, stiffening, thinning, or the infiltration of bodily substances into the heart muscle. This condition can be either acquired or developed.

Patrick O’Neal, Ryan's son and a 56-year-old sportscaster, announced his father's passing through a heartbreaking Instagram tribute. In the emotional post, he wrote, "So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is."