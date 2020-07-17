'Love Me Like You Do' singer Ellie Goulding releases her new album 'Brightest Blue'

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, has released her much-anticipated studio album 'Brightest Blue'.The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram on Friday and shared the news of the release of her fourth studio set.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen blocks 1 million Twitter accounts linking her to Jeffrey Epstein



She shared some of her photographs, expressing ehow 'blissfully happy' she is for the album."Today, ironically, I feel completely unjudged, I just feel the light and love from everyone," Goulding wrote.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer further wrote, "My album, Brightest Blue, speaks for itself and I`m so blissfully happy for it to arrive. Please tell me what you think- today is only about the music, because that`s all I have, beyond everything- it was always just about the music. Everything else is just noise :) "

Also read: JK Rowling's books' sales take a slump post transphobic row



According to Billboard, the album is split into two halves and features an a-team of guests including Juice WRLD, Lauv, blackbear, Diplo, Swae Lee, and writer-and-producer assists from Tobias Jesso Jr.



Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Chairlift's Patrick Wimberly and Jim Eliot. 'Brightest Blue' carries the previously-released tracks 'Worry About Me', 'Power', 'Slow Grenade', and 2019 tunes 'Close To Me' and 'Hate Me'.