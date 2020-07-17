Chrissy Teigen blocks 1 million Twitter accounts linking her to Jeffrey Epstein

It’s not been easy for model-influencer Chrissy Teigen who blocked a million people on Twitter after they linked her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Citing “scary Harassment”, Teigen said that she has unfollowed many people and blocked others for linking her to Jeffrey Epstein. This has been happening following the arrest of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Some conspiracy theorists are saying that she once flew on Epstein's private jet.

Teigen said that she is also being accused of being a "pedophile” on social media.

Teigen is denying even knowing the man and refutes all allegations. She tweeted, "I have never even met the man. Or been to the island. Or on the plane."

Now that the harassment continues, Teigen said that she is "worried for my family". She said, "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot (expletive) STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of (expletive) operative."

Teigen after blocking is now thinking of taking legal action and is even considering leaving Twitter.

She tweeted, "I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they’re just trolls.'"

She added, "If Twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go."