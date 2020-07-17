JK Rowling's books' sales take a slump post transphobic row

While the month of June has seen a huge spike in book sales in the world, one of the world’s most popular author has seen bad business. We are talking of ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling who was caught in a social media controversy over her transphobic tweets and as a result found her books’ sales take a slump.

Last month, sales in print books in fiction overall rose 31.4% in the US from May, according to figures from NPD BookScan, with fiction titles in adult, young adult and juvenile sectors all seeing similar double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ series, by contrast, saw her print book sales in the US rise just 10.9% in June.

Kristen McLean, analyst and executive director of business development at the NPD Group was quoted saying, “She’s certainly underperforming the rest of the market, comparatively, by two thirds.”

Her book sales are said to be down because of her recent transphobic statements. The controversy erupted after the author posted a series of tweets on June 6 contending that women can only be identified by their biological sex. Her comments have received flak on the social media including from ‘Harry Potter’ cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Eddie Redmayne, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ screenwriter Steve Kloves, and ‘Harry Potter’ fansites The Leaky Cauldron and MuggleNet have all publicly rebuked Rowling for her stances on trans people.

After she faced criticism, she wrote an open letter to defend her stance. She wrote, “Like every other domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who've been abused by men.”

