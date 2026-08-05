/Lock Upp season 2 grand finale: Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat to win trophy, Rs 1 crore prize money

Actress and influencer Shreya Kalra was crowned as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. Shreya won the trophy and took home Rs 1 crore as prize money. Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up while reality TV star Yogesh Rawat was named as the second runner-up. Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor finished in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The Netflix reality show’s finale saw hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan take centre stage. The finale had not just ex-contestants in the audience but also a jury of media professionals and actors who asked questions to the contestants and played a crucial role in deciding the show’s winner.

The final tasks led to Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde’s eviction

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The top five finalists of Lock Upp 2 included Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde. The finalists were asked to perform a task where everyone had to create an image with puzzle pieces. The one who got the most wrong pieces would get evicted.

Ram Kapoor lost the task and was evicted in fifth place.

After this, Shilpa, Shreya, Shivangi, and Yogesh had to compete for their spot in the top three. Yogesh had to convince others to pick a box that said terminated. Playing smart, they managed to manipulate Shilpa into picking the box that said terminated and led to her eviction in fourth place.

Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

The media and actors' jury put the top three finalists through a gruelling round of interrogation. Yogesh Rawat faced sharp criticism for his arrogance and conduct throughout the season, while Shivangi was confronted over allegations of manipulating Harshad Chopda and taking his spot in the finals. Meanwhile, despite praise for her strategic gameplay, Shreya was called out for her harsh language, inappropriate remarks, and past accusation that Ram Kapoor made her feel uncomfortable.

The drama escalated further as guest panelist and influencer Awez Darbar directly challenged Shreya, accusing her of coaching her ex-partner to make damaging statements about him during Bigg Boss 19. Actress Mannara Chopra turned her focus to Shivangi, demanding full clarity on where her relationship with Harshad Chopda actually stands.

After this, based on jury votes, Yogesh Rawat got evicted. The winner was decided based on votes from ex-contestants, jury, and the jailers. After securing the maximum number of votes, Ekta Kapoor announced Shreya Kalra as the winner.

Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp journey

Shreya Kalra had been in focus from the first day of the show. She was termed arrogant and often got into arguments with fellow contestants, including Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. After she argued with Ram Kapoor on the show’s premiere, Shreya formed a negative image amongst all contestants. Shreya had very few friends; she was always vocal and called out people on the show. Her rivalry with Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat became a talking point.

Shreya was also criticised for revealing Akanksha Chamola’s secret without her permission.