Lizzo's fans slam comedian Aries Spears for body-shaming the singer-rapper

Comedian Aries Spears is facing a lot of backlash from Lizzo's fans ever since he made fun of her weight and made some objectionable comments. During the latest episode of his podcast 'The Art of Dialogue', the comedian used harsh words for the Grammy winner and criticized her physical traits with awful analogies.

Aries began by saying, "I can’t get over the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji." He further added, "She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man."

"But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She’s dope. Her music’s hard… her body ain’t," Aries continued. "You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and contradiction. 'Yaas, Queen', 'Slay, Queen', 'F–k diabetes', 'F–k heart problems', 'F–k heart disease', cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and are about sisterhood, but if you really loved your sister you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.'"

As soon as the podcast went on air, Lizzo's fans came forward to support her. One fan wrote, "Meanwhile, Lizzo is twerking and jumping around onstage while playing a whole ass wind instrument and this man is dealing with labored breathing just sitting and hating."

Another wrote, "It’s not even that Aries Spears being overweight and hideous makes him ineligible to speak on Lizzo. Nobody should be speaking on her body, idc how they look."

Without mincing his words, a fan wrote, "I want everybody who’s ever been misogynistic and fatphobic to Lizzo to live a miserable life. They don’t deserve to enjoy things."

Lizzo has always been a champion of body positivity and she has always promoted the idea of being comfortable in every shape and size. In January, she shared a social media post to celebrate her weight gain. Last year too, she shared several posts for plus-size women who feel underconfidence because of their bulges.