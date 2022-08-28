J.K. Rowling reveals why she skipped 'Harry Potter' reunion: 'I didn't want to do it'

A lot of speculations and questions emerged when J.K. Rowling didn't attend the 'Harry Potter' reunion that marked its 20th anniversary. Since the author was nowhere to be seen in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', which premiered on January 1 this year on HBO Max, fans were quite disappointed. And, now the author has finally shared why she didn't attend the reunion and meet the cast of the franchise.

During her appearance on Virgin Radio Saturday, the author explained why she didn't feature in the reunion. According to People magazine, the author said, "I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn`t want to do it."

"I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about," Rowling told the host of the show, Graham Norton.

"No one said don't (do it)... I was asked to do it and I decided not to," she added.

The 57-year-old also discussed her relationship with social media on the show. While referring to a death threat she received after expressing her concern about Salman Rushdie's stabbing incident, she said, "I try to behave online as I would like others to behave... I've never threatened anyone," and added, "I certainly wouldn't want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that."

"Social media can be a lot of fun, and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do...," she continued. "I sort of have a love-hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a (virtual) pub brawl."

Rowling often courts controversies for her social media posts and tweets. Back in 2020, she came under fire for supporting anti-transgender sentiments in a series of Twitter posts. The author, however, has denied having transphobic views.