Prince Charles guest edits special edition of Britain's only black newspaper ‘The Voice’

Prince of Wales, Charles, has guest edited a special edition of Britain’s only black newspaper ‘The Voice’ to honour the contributions of African-Caribbean communities to the field of art and mark the publication’s 40th anniversary. When the media house approached Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, to edit the special edition of the newspaper, he was “deeply touched”.

“Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society,” Charles said. “This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

The 40th-anniversary special edition of ‘The Voice’ will feature interviews from Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Black British actor Elba, who is known for his performances in several Marvel movies, told the weekly newspaper that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, opened doors that changed his life at the age of 16.

The newspaper is due to be published on the 1st of September.

Baroness Lawrence will reportedly announce a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation. The charities will provide applied arts scholarships for young people from different backgrounds affected by social or economic inequality.