Meghan Markle says she was made to feel terrible for being ambitious while dating Harry 

In her brand new podcast for Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has opened up about the criticism she faced when she began her relationship with Prince Harry. Markle alleged that she was called 'ambitious' for dating the Prince.



Markle opened up in the first episode of her new Archetypes podcast titled 'The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams' and said that when she began dating Prince Harry, it was seen as a "terrible, terrible thing."

Markle added that as a child she knew being ambitious was a positive trait but later learnt a "thing or two" about the labels and conventions that hold women back.



In her new podcast series, Markle expresses her desire to explore “the boxes women have been placed in for generations”.



“I don’t remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband, and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For women,” she stated in the podcast. “Since I felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to unfeel it. I can’t unsee it either in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller, so much smaller on a regular basis.”



Markle had friend and Tennis superstar Serena Williams as her guest on the first episode of the show. The Duchess explained that through her podcast she wants to explore stereotypes that inhibit women, "boxes like diva, crazy, the B-word" and get to the bottom of where they come from, why they've stuck around for so long.



She also added that she wanted to share her experiences and those of other women, in the hope that her own "own lived experience will help other women open up to reveal the layers of thrive within all of us".



In the podcast, Markle and Williams also discussed how women were perceived differently once they became mothers. "The double standard between how men and women are treated after having kids is so, so real. I’ve felt it," Markle said.



Markle's conversation is seen as a fresh take on her and Harry's strained relationship with Britain's royal family which was called the 'firm' earlier by Markle herself. The couple quit their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2021 and moved to the US to live a more private life. They share two children together.

