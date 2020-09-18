Listen to Justin Bieber's new song featuring Chance the Rapper here

Justin Bieber has collaborated with Chance the Rapper yet again.

Titled ‘Holy’, the song incorporates a gospel element to Justin Bieber's characteristically smooth vocals, with soaring harmonies and an uplifting rhythm.

The chorus of the song goes like: "When you hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy," he croons in the chorus.

Listen to the song here:

Justin had teased the song's announcement with fans on Twitter four days ago.

Robert Downey Jr, Justin Bieber: Celebrities who've battled with addiction