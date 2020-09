Ben Affleck

Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck has been open about his issues with alcohol. The actor went to rehab several times in the past dacade. Affleck admits that he was always a drinker but over the years, the alcohol became less and less a social activity and more a part of his daily routine.

The actor says his divorce with his wife Jennifer Garner was rough, heartbreaking and that experience taught him how important it is for him to be sober and present for his own children. He also credits Garner for helping him through the difficult times.

(Photograph:Twitter)