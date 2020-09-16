Justin Bieber teases announcement of new song

Justin Bieber is keeping himself very busy with music as he has now teased his fans with news of some more music.

The singer tweeted the words “Four Days” along with an image of a blue sky and a link to pre-save a song or who knows even an album. The title of the said single/album is ‘Holy’. His fans have not been able to keep calm ever since he tweeted the same.

It all started in September 11 with the first post that was amplified by his longtime manager Scooter Braun who retweeted with the hashtag “#newerabegins?”

Check out Bieber's latest tweet below:

