Lisa Marie Presley's memorial to be livestreamed

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of King Elvis Presley, passed away on January 12. Lisa, who was her father's sole heir, will be laid to rest in her sprawling mention Graceland in Tennessee, alongside her father Elvis, and son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide.

To honour her life, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 22 on Graceland’s Front Lawn. The general public will be allowed to attend the ceremony. And, for those who can't attend or live outside the city, they can watch the ceremony live on Graceland's Livestream page.

In addition to Elvis and her son, her grandparents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried there. In the announcement, the family's rep said, "In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.''

Lisa Marie passed away after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 12, days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards. Priscilla, Elvis' wife, confirmed her daughter's death in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

Meanwhile, the cause of Lisa's death has not been known yet, as medical examiners have not been able to determine the exact cause of her death, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

"Presley was examined in January. 14 and the cause of death was deferred," a spokesperson told CNN, via People.

"Deferred" means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies, according to CNN.