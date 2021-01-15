Lisa Kudrow reveals 'Friends' reunion has pre-shot scenes already

The HBO Max reunion special is definitely still happening as Phobe just revealed that a few scenes have already been shot.

Lisa Kudrow reassured fans during a recent appearance on a podcast, "There are different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something," she said.

The reunion, which was first announced last February, will bring the NBC sitcom's six main cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Kudrow — back together on screen for the first time since the series went off the air after 10 seasons in 2004. The special is said to reunite the group, along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. studio lot, to reminisce about their time on the series.



In the podcast appearance, Kudrow reiterated that the reunion is not a reboot. "It's not, like, a scripted thing. We're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped," she explained. "I think it'll be great."

Actor Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing announced in November that the cast will be filming the episode in March 2021.



"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that`s the way I like it!" Perry tweeted.



The special was originally supposed to debut last May to coincide with the launch of HBO Max, but it faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for the special was postponed indefinitely in August amid a surge in coronavirus cases. A new release date has not been announced.