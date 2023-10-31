Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe isn't adopting Matthew Perry's dog Alfred after actor's untimely passing; here's why

Matthew Perry, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, passed away suddenly on Saturday, leaving many fans and friends in shock and mourning. However, despite initial reports suggesting that his dog would find a new home with Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, it has been established that the actor did not own a dog at the time of his death.

Previously, Perry had been a dog dad to a doodle mix named Alfred, whom he shared with his former partner, Molly Hurwitz. The couple began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020, but they called off their engagement in June 2021. Since their separation, Alfred has been a regular presence on Hurwitz's Instagram, with her posting heartwarming photos and messages about their close bond.

In a touching Instagram post in September, Hurwitz described Alfred as "annoying at times but truly the most loving potato." She credited him with helping her during a challenging period of depression, highlighting the emotional support that dogs can provide. This goes on to show that Alfred has been and will remain with Hurwitz unless she decides to put him up for adoption, which doesn't seem to be the case currently.

Lisa Kudrow, along with her fellow Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about Perry's passing. They described themselves as more than just cast mates, emphasising their strong bond as a family. They expressed their devastation at the loss of Matthew Perry and asked for privacy as they grieve and process this "unfathomable loss".

Perry had previously spoken about the tight-knit relationship among the Friends actors, particularly their unwavering support during his struggles with substance abuse. In a PEOPLE cover story interview in October 2022, he compared their bond to the way penguins care for an injured member of their group. He acknowledged the cast's understanding and patience in helping him through difficult times.

Perry's death was confirmed through an exclusive statement from his family. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has completed an autopsy, and the results are currently pending a toxicology report to determine the exact cause of his sudden passing.

