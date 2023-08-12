'Lil Tay wasn't lying': Meta confirms her Instagram account was hacked

In a shocking turn of events, the saga surrounding the alleged death of controversial influencer Lil Tay has taken yet another twist. After a whirlwind of confusion and concern spread across social media platforms, it has now been confirmed that her Instagram account was indeed hacked, shedding light on the bizarre series of events that left fans and followers stunned.

The entire ordeal began when news of Lil Tay's supposed demise began circulating online, leaving her fanbase in a state of shock and mourning. However, as the story gained traction, a statement emerged from Lil Tay herself, claiming that her account had been compromised and that the news of her death was a complete fabrication.

In an exclusive statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed that Lil Tay's account had been hacked and that the social media giant had assisted her in regaining control of her profile. This revelation has ignited discussions about the power and vulnerability of online platforms, with many questioning the reliability of information shared on social media.

Tay's family also released a statement on Thursday, further detailing the traumatic experience they went through during the ordeal. "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," Tay's statement read. She went on to explain that her Instagram account had been used to spread false information about her, even getting her name wrong in the process.

The fabricated death announcement, which had caused an outpouring of emotions among fans, was swiftly removed once Lil Tay regained control of her account. However, the damage had already been done, raising questions about the authenticity of online content and the impact it can have on people's lives.

Amidst the chaos, Lil Tay's manager, Harry Tsang, gave a statement to the New York Post. Expressing scepticism regarding the hacking claim, Tsand said, “I don’t believe anything that they say about the hacking,” suggesting that the entire drama could be the work of Tay's brother.

In another interview, the manager pointed to the brother's reputation for extreme actions and proposed that financial motives might have driven the events.

“The actions of Liltay’s brother, renowned for his propensity for extreme measures, lead me to hypothesize an alternative motive behind this occurrence,” Tsang told Rolling Stone. "It is conceivable that the intention behind these events could be rooted in an endeavor to illicitly extract funds from devoted supporters and unwitting bystanders.”

