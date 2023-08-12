Usher recalls the first unexpected meeting with Beyonce: I could consider myself their babysitter

Did you know that Usher once coincidentally became a babysitter for Beyonce when she was just 11 or 12 years old? Years before both singers became known names in the world of music, they crossed each other's paths, and that too in a very unexpected situation.

Before kicking off his concerts in Paris, the 44-year-old revealed that he once chaperoned pop-star Beyonce. Usher recently appeared on the UK radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, where he recalled his first meeting with Queen Bey, who was part of a group named The Dolls.

"Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old," he said, per People. "She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls."

Usher, who signed his first recording deal with L.A. Reid, recalled that he was at singer Daryl Simmons’ house, who was a frequent collaborator of L.A. Reid when he crossed paths with the future Queen Bey.

"I was at Daryl Simmons’ house," he continued. "[Simmons] was working with [The Dolls] at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room," Usher added.

Years after their encounter, Beyonce and Usher collaborated for the first time in 2008 for ''Love In This Club, Pt. II''. The song, which also featured rapper Lil Wayne, was a huge hit, topped charts worldwide, and took the No. 18 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.



Meanwhile, Beyonce is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, and recently, the multi-talented artist wore a bodysuit by the Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.



The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter graced the stage in a jaw-dropping crystal bodysuit and matching legging boots, created by Indian couturier Gaurav. Read full story here:

