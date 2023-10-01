Lil Tay drops first music video since her death hoax: 'I'm back and exposing everyone'

Rapper and influencer Lil Tay, whose fake death news sent shockwaves through social media last month, has released a brand new music video titled "Sucker 4 Green". In the video, the 14-year-old artist, whose real name is Claire Hope, dons a matching yellow top and short skirt, reminiscent of her viral TikTok videos in which she flaunted her ostentatious lifestyle, particularly her penchant for expensive cars.

Throughout the music video, Lil Tay showcases her talents in various scenes, singing in an orange crop top and short shorts and performing dance sequences with suited dancers. Her mother, Angela Tian, and older brother, Jason Tian, also make appearances in the video, sharing the frame with the young rapper in one of the luxury cars.

A press release from Lil Tay's representatives accompanied the release, declaring, "Lil Tay is back, not only to social media but with a big single and music video."

In an Instagram LIVE video shared by her representatives, Lil Tay addressed her fans, proclaiming, "I'm back. I'm exposing everyone. I've been waiting for this moment for years, studying my own craft and perfecting it along the way." She added that the video and song offer glimpses into the world she has been building and that the title of the song, "Sucker 4 Green," reflects her identity and message.

During her hiatus from social media, Lil Tay claims to have honed her skills in writing, singing, playing multiple instruments, and dancing.

Interestingly, Lil Tay appears to have wiped her previous TikTok content, leaving only two videos featuring scenes from her new music video.

Lil Tay first gained fame in 2018 at the age of 9, captivating audiences with sensationalised Instagram videos showcasing her rap skills, fiery language, and extravagant lifestyle. However, she mysteriously disappeared from the internet shortly after her meteoric rise.

