/Winter skin care alert! 5 best natural moisturisers to keep your dry skin soft and hydrated

Winter is everyone's favourite until it causes skin dryness, flakiness, and discomfort. Whether you are indoors or outside, this season with chilly winds leads the skin to lose its natural oil and causes moisture loss. There are plenty of moisturisers available on the market to soothe your skin, but nothing can be better than the homemade one, as it provides nourishment without chemicals.

Made with very few and easily available ingredients, they not only lock in moisture and soothe dryness gently but are also perfect for sensitive skin. So, if you want a homemade solution to winter dryness that is economical, as well as chemical-free, here are the five best moisturisers you can prepare in no time.

Aloe vera gel with vitamin E

This combination is perfect for combination or oily skin as it is lightweight. This gel-based moisturiser hydrates without clogging pores and makes the skin soft and plump. All you have to do is mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 vitamin E capsule properly, and done. Store it in a clean jar to use it later.

Coconut oil and rose water

Nothing can be better than coconut oil for deep nourishment, and when combined with rose water, it becomes non-greasy too. Combine 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 teaspoon of rose water, and the ideal moisturiser for dry skin is ready to use. Shake well before applying.

Shea butter and almond oil

This is a blessing for very dry and flaky skin. Due to its thickness, the hydration is locked for hours. To make it at home, melt 2 tablespoons of shea butter and add 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Let it cool and store it in a clean jar for future use.

Honey and glycerin

Honey is known to attract moisture, and glycerin seals it inside. Therefore, the combination is ideal for cracked or rough skin. It shows effective results in just a few uses and provides relief from extremely dry skin. Mix equal quantities of honey and glycerin. It should be applied generously to dry patches.

Milk cream (malai) and olive oil

This is a time-tested remedy for Indian winters. When malai and olive oil are combined, it nourishes deeply. To prepare it at home, take 1 tablespoon of fresh malai and mix it with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Massage well into the skin for best results.

Extra tip