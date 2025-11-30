/From crisis to clarity: Five stress-management lessons from Dr Subhash Chandra’s journey



Every individual seeks a life of purpose, meaning and success. Yet the road to success is never shaped by hard work and talent alone. Building a life of consequence demands the ability to manage stress while keeping your hunger alive, especially when life presents a mountain of challenges.

The life of Dr Subhash Chandra, the media pioneer who founded Zee TV and built the Essel Group, is a testament that mastering stress can turn an ordinary individual into an extraordinary leader. Today, he is recognised globally as a successful businessman, but his journey has been marred by lots of setbacks, including debt, criticism, political pressure, and financial crises. But what remains constant amidst all these challenges is his ability to take on every crisis with a calm mind and a positive attitude.

Here are Dr Subhash Chandra’s ‘Billionaire Brain Hacks’, which offer guidance on staying balanced, calm, and focused even under pressure.

1. Understand emotions

Dr Chandra has often said Do not run away from emotions, try to understand the meaning of a certain feeling. He added that people who fail to understand emotions remain vulnerable in decision-making.

Early in his career, every failure would leave him emotionally shaken. Over time, he learnt to read, understand, and channel his emotions in a positive direction. He believes that once you recognise your emotions clearly, they become a source of strength rather than weakness.

2. Be solution-oriented

Dr Chandra has faced crises that many would consider career-ending. His approach to problems is simple but powerful: no matter how big the challenge, break it into smaller parts. Write down one solution for each part and tackle the easiest one first. He says this method reduces pressure and restores clarity.

3. Be a lifelong student

In a fast-changing world, updating oneself is essential, Dr Chandra often says, “If you stop learning, you have stopped living.” This philosophy led him to find a new direction even during crises. Learning new skills and new perspectives keeps the mind active and naturally reduces stress.

4. Practice spirituality

Spirituality and meditation play a central role in Dr Chandra’s life. He has repeatedly said that big decisions require a calm mind that can be achieved through these practices. He recommends meditating for 10 to 15 minutes every morning and practising deep breathing before sleep.

5. Failures are opportunities in disguise

One of Dr Chandra’s strongest traits is his ability to treat failure not as an end but as a new beginning. When several of his projects failed, he avoided self-blame and instead extracted lessons that fuelled his next ideas.

Dr Subhash Chandra’s approach shows that success is not defined by what happens to you, but by how your mind responds. His strategies continue to inspire entrepreneurs seeking clarity, resilience, and growth in an increasingly demanding world.