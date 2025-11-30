/Dr Subhash Chandra @75: The visionary who rewrote India's media story

India’s media and business landscape marks a historic moment today as Former Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the Essel Group, Dr Subhash Chandra, celebrates his 75th birthday. Widely regarded as the 'Father of Modern Indian Television', Dr Chandra's journey from a grain trader in Haryana’s Adampur Mandi to the creator of a billion-dollar conglomerate stands as a story of risk, reinvention, and extraordinary resilience. For the Indian industry, his contribution goes beyond media; he pioneered an entire sector during the restrictive economic environment of the early 1990s.

Dr Chandra’s early life was no more than ordinary. Limited means and modest surroundings shaped a mindset that would one day make him one of India’s earliest entrepreneurs willing to take bold risks at a time when business largely meant trading or manufacturing. His belief was simple: “If you do not get an opportunity, create it yourself.”

As India’s story evolved, certain names became inseparable from its transformation. In the media, the first name is Dr Subhash Chandra. Calling him just a business leader would not capture his impact. He is a Pioneer, a Visionary, and India’s Original Media Entrepreneur.

The 1992 leap: When India stepped into the era of private TV

Dr Chandra’s most significant contribution was introducing private satellite television to India. In the early 1990s, when Doordarshan held a monopoly, he envisioned a dedicated Indian satellite channel—Zee TV. At a time when foreign companies denied AsiaSat transponders, Dr Chandra not only secured the transponder but also astonished many by offering ₹5 million instead of the expected ₹1.25 million. It was a daring risk, driven by his conviction that Indian audiences wanted diverse entertainment.

The outcome was historic: Zee TV launched on 2 October 1992, triggering a shift in India’s advertising and media ecosystem.

Risk, innovation, and the philosophy of fearless leadership

Dr Chandra’s business philosophy has always centred on authenticity.

Essel Propack: Even before entering the media, he disrupted the packaging industry by introducing laminated tubes, transforming global FMCG packaging standards. The company’s scale later led to a majority acquisition by Blackstone in 2019, and it is now known as EPL Limited.

Essel World: In 1989, he built India’s first amusement park, an unprecedented infrastructure risk at the time.

A diversified empire: from Media to infrastructure

Dr Chandra’s ambitions extended far beyond one sector. Through the Essel Group, he built a vast network of businesses:

Media and Entertainment: ZEEL content today reaches over 190 countries.

Education: Zee Learn, Kidzee, and Mount Litera reshaped education access in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Technology: Dish TV and Siti Networks helped bring digital cable and DTH into Indian homes.

Global News: In 2016, expanding beyond entertainment, Dr Chandra launched WION (World Is One News), marking Zee Media Corporation’s foray into global English-language news broadcasting. Created to reflect India’s perspective on global affairs, WION quickly gained viewership in 37 countries as well as on Indian DTH platforms.

The international English news channel complements Zee’s entertainment network, widening the group’s influence and reinforcing its commitment to diverse content formats.

Dr Chandra's vision has shaped a media empire that enriches lives around the world through culturally resonant storytelling offered in multiple languages and regions. From Zee TV's pioneering launch in 1992 to global expansions via ZEE5 and WION, his blend of technology and Indian narratives has created cultural bridges and inspired millions.

Digital vision: Why he remains ‘The Pioneer’

Dr Chandra’s instinct to plan and execute first earned him the title of “The Pioneer”. As India approached the internet revolution, he made an early foray into OTT with ZEE5. His belief in convergence, media, telecom, and technology merging placed him at the forefront of India’s digital transformation. His push for cable digitisation further accelerated India’s digital infrastructure.

Leadership Lessons for the New Generation of Entrepreneurs

At 75, Dr Chandra’s business principles remain a guide for budding entrepreneurs:

1. Step Out of the Comfort Zone: His shift from trading to manufacturing to television exemplifies growth through uncharted paths.

2. Integrity Is Capital: During the group’s debt crisis, he publicly accepted responsibility and repaid over 90% of the debt through asset sales, an extraordinary example of transparency and governance.

3. Do Not Fear Failure: He often underlines that failure teaches more than success.

The legacy of a legend