/How Dr Subhash Chandra made India a global media power

Indian living rooms in 1990s looked exactly the same: one television and one channel – Doordarshan. Entertainment was limited if not predictable. Somewhere in Haryana, far from the corridors of government broadcasting, an entrepreneur with no media background was imagining a different future. He wanted to see Indian audiences have an option to watch content that reflected various cultures, languages, and aspirations, and where India wasn’t just a passive consumer of global entertainment, but a producer powering screens across continents. That visionary and innovator was Dr. Subhash Chandra.

What seemed like an audacious idea soon became one of India’s most defining media revolutions. With the launch of Zee TV in 1992, Dr. Subhash Chandra didn’t just introduce a new channel; he introduced the freedom of choice. It was a moment that changed the rhythm of Indian households and rewired an entire industry. And over the decades that followed, his decisions were always ahead of time and what some may call ‘risky’.

Breaking Doordarshan’s monopoly with Zee TV (1992)

At a time when Doordarshan was the only broadcaster, Dr. Subhash Chandra launched Zee TV, India’s first private satellite channel. This was a revolutionary step because private broadcasting wasn’t common or even encouraged in India. To make Zee TV possible, Chandra leased a transponder on the AsiaSat satellite from Hong Kong—something no Indian company had attempted. This single decision opened India to a multi-channel television era.

Introducing Indian regional content on satellite TV

Dr. Subhash Chandra recognised early that India’s linguistic and cultural diversity was its strength. Soon after Zee TV took off, he launched regional channels like Zee Marathi and Zee Bangla, paving the way for more localised entertainment across the country. Zee’s first Marathi serial, Abhalmaya, became a cultural milestone and inspired other media houses to expand into regional programming.

Taking Indian television global

Dr. Subhash Chandra didn’t just stop at India. He foresaw the global demand for Indian content among the diaspora. Starting in the mid-90s, Zee International launched channels in the Middle East, UK, Africa, and North America, making Zee the first Indian broadcaster with a global footprint. Today, Zee content reaches over 190 countries.

Transforming TV distribution through Dish TV (2003)

Indian broadcasting expanded, but the last-mile cable distribution was messy. To solve this, Dr. Subhash Chandra launched Dish TV, India’s first Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite television service. When Dish TV started, cable operators resisted and refused to broadcast Zee channels. Instead of backing down, Chandra invested heavily in satellite distribution, and DTH became mainstream.

Scaling content through diversified media platforms

Dr Chandra introduced Zee News (one of India’s earliest private news channels), Zee Studios for films, and Zee5—a move into digital streaming, anticipating OTT growth. These additions positioned Zee as a full-spectrum media conglomerate.