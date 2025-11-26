/Miss Universe head points out at visa complications a day after Olivia Yace renounces title

Miss Universe 2025 will go down as the most controversial year in the pageant’s history. A day after Olivia Yace resigned from her title of Miss Côte d'Ivoire, head of the Miss Universe organisation Raul Rocha responded to questions on how the winner of the 2025 pageant was selected. The Miss Universe 2025 finale took place on November 21, and Miss Mexico was announced as the winner. Olivia was among the top 5 finalists.

In a livestream — which has been reposted by several pageantry social media pages — Rocha discussed why he believed Miss Côte d'Ivoire was not crowned winner on stage in Bangkok last week after she placed in the top five.

Olivia, many felt, was among the top contenders for this year’s winning title. Miss Mexico’s win came as a surprise for many on the internet who were following the contest closely for the past month.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Miss Universe executive spoke in Spanish as he noted that "there are many things that are evaluated" by the pageant selection committee. He then pointed out how citizens of Côte d'Ivoire require visas to enter 175 countries.

"She's going to be the Miss Universe who spent a whole year in an apartment because of the cost of the visa process with lawyers," Rocha said during the interview, as translated into English. "Some of them require six months' notice. The year's already gone, right?"

Rocha also pointed out that a Miss Universe titleholder is someone who travels the most and “has the most contact with people in the world." He added, "If they require a visa in 175 countries, it's kind of difficult, no?"

Rocha’s comments criticised by Miss Universe contestant

Soon after Rocha’s video went viral on social media, Olivia’s fellow contestant Ophély Mézino — who represented Guadeloupe and placed in the top 12 at Miss Universe 2025 — seemingly responded to the head's visa comments on her Instagram Stories.

"Did you steal the money of my Afro-Caribbean girls? Did you let them compete knowing they would never win this competition? Did you let them participate just to speak about diversity and inclusion?" Mézino wrote. "Do you even read our biographies when we submit all the visa information?"

Ophély also pointed out that she herself has a French passport in addition to her Guadeloupean one.

She continued, "My heart is burning, I don't like injustice ... Are you trying to find a racist excuse for the fact that you didn't choose someone who was highly qualified for this job?"

The beauty queen also stated that while the organisation boasted this year of hosting the "highest number of countries that have never participated in Miss Universe”, the head was discriminating with his stance on visas.

"You steal the money of small territories. You steal the hope of millions of people who don't understand why they are not in the Top 30/12/5," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This is the worst excuse I have ever heard."

"I have followed pageantry for a decade now," Ophély concluded. "This is an humiliation, a lack of respect for the contestants, the families, the representatives who put so much energy into your brand. How can you disrespect those countries like that?"

Olivia Yace renounces her title

Earlier on Monday, Olivia Yace distanced herself from the Miss Universe Organization days after she placed as the fourth runner-up in Thailand.

Yacé announced her resignation from her role as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania with an Instagram statement.

“I encourage them to push their limits, to walk confidently into rooms where they believe they do not belong, and to proudly embrace their identity,” wrote Olivia, adding that her commitment to this goal is the reason she has decided to resign.

“Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear,” the pageant queen said. “I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected. Let us open the way for the brothers and sisters who will follow us. Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”

She also clarified that her resignation includes “any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.”