Who is Alice Walton? World's richest woman with $102 billion fortune

In Forbes' World Billionaires list, women still represent a small portion of the total wealth. However, their numbers are steadily increasing. This year, 406 of the 3,028 billionaires are women. And, if we specifically talk about women, Alice Walton tops the list in 2025. Walton overtook the title from French L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who held the title for four consecutive years.

Ms Walton, 75, topped the list with a net worth of $102.6 billion. She is $28.7 billion richer than she was last year, which helped her surpass French L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers.



Bettencourt Meyers and Walton have been the two women alternating the No. 1 spot over the past half-decade. Her wealth has seen an impressive growth of 46%. In June 2024, Bettencourt Meyers made history as the first woman in the world to surpass a net worth of $100 billion. However, by September, Walton reclaimed the top spot following a surge in Walmart's share price.



Who is Alice Walton?



Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton. She has three brothers, two of whom have been involved in the family business. Jim Walton, worth $114.2 billion, and Robson Walton, worth $115.5 billion, both are among the 20 richest people in the world.



Born on October 7, 1949, in Newport, Arkansas, USA, she attended Bentonville High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.