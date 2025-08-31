On the night of Aug 31, 1997, the world lost the People's Princess Diana in a tragic car accident in which the royal lost her life. It's been 28 years since Diana left this world, but the conspiracy theories about her death refuse to die down. Among many, one of the wildest theories is about how the Princess could have predicted her own death. Shocking, right? While we are not saying this, a documentary that was released in August 2022 has made this claim.

The claim also refers to the infamous Mishcon note that was written by Victor Mishcon in 1995, the Princess of Wales’s legal adviser.

Did Princess Diana predict her death?

One of the shocking claims of the Discovery+ docuseries The Diana Investigations is that Princess Diana predicted her death. And that was two years before the car crash in Paris, France. The documentary refers to the secretive “Mishcon Note.”

It has been said that Diana called her legal adviser Victor in 1995 for a very secret meeting. Diana's personal secretary, Patrick Jephson, was also part of the meeting.

The revelations come from a very “reliable source,” whom Diana had not disclosed during the meeting.

During the meeting, Diana said that by April 1996, efforts would be made to either 'get rid of her' or injure her to the point where she would be deemed “unbalanced” —in a car accident via brake failure or other means, as per Daily Beast.

Less than two years after that meeting, Diana, along with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul, died in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

On Jan 6, 2004, an inquiry was launched into Dian's death by the British Metropolitan Police. Headed by Police Commissioner John Stevens, the investigation was named Operation Paget. In Dec 2006, the findings were revealed.



What is Mishcon Note?

The claims have been made referring to the Mishcon Note, the note written by Mishcon, who had made notes of his conversation with Diana on Oct 30, 1995.

In the docuseries, Michael Mansfield, an attorney who represented Mohamed Al-Fayed, the billionaire father of Dodi, says, “The most important thing about that report, and the wait-a-minute moment, light shining through the darkness suddenly, was the Mishcon Note. The note had been put in a safe at the New Scotland Yard.”

Soon after the fatal crash, the note was handed over to Sir Paul Condon, the Metropolitan Police commissioner.

“The letter was given by Lord Mishcon to my predecessor, Paul Condon, and he put it in his safe,” Lord Stevens, who headed the death inquiry, told The Daily Beast.

“I was only made aware of that when I was made commissioner myself… and I had been made aware that Lord Mishcon had said he hadn’t actually attached much importance to it,'' he said.

For those who don't know, this is not only one letter that has fueled conspiracy theories of Diana's death. In another letter allegedly written by Diana in October 1996, two months after her divorce from King Charles III.

The letter that was found by her butler, Paul Burrell, and published in his book, A Royal Duty. In the letter, Diana mentioned that her husband is trying to kill her.